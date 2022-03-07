Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

