Raymond James Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Shares of FANG opened at $137.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

