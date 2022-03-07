Raymond James Increases NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$9.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.10 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

Shares of NXE opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.65. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.0402462 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

