RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.25 million and the lowest is $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,841. The company has a market capitalization of $560.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

