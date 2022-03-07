Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

