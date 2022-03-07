REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.