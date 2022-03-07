Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $175.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.78.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 457,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.51%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

