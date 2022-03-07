Relite Finance Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $564,286.33 and approximately $6,709.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.04 or 0.06570371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.50 or 1.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00046546 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,697,285 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

