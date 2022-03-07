Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guardion Health Sciences were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of GHSI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.59. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.