Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 319.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 327.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.19 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

