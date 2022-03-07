Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.97 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

