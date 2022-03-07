Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

