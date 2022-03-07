Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 52,800 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

