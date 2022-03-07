Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.15 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.