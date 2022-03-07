Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 276860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms recently commented on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($38.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

