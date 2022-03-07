Research Analysts Set Expectations for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRE. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$679.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$8.38 and a 12-month high of C$14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

