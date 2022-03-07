Research Analysts Set Expectations for Victoria’s Secret’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
VSCO opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
