Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,503.30 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,386. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,620,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

