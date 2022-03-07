Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,503.30 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RSVR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,386. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
