Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,714 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.