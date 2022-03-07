Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,541.10.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $79.54. 6,168,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

