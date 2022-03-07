Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Riskified stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

