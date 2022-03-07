ROOBEE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $1.52 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00231775 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.