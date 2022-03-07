Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 8,249.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $195,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

