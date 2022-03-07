Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$55.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

TSE ENGH traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.10. 131,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,990. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$34.21 and a 1 year high of C$64.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

