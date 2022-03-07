Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

