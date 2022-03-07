Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

