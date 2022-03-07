Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 339,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

