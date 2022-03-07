Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.41.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $108.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

