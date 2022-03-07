Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,831 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.