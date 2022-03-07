Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$2.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

ATHOF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.