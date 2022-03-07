Royal Bank of Canada Sells 78,009 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Research were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in National Research during the third quarter worth $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NRC opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $944.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,578 shares of company stock worth $2,964,934. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

