Royal Bank of Canada Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $44.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FLYW stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

