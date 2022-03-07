Rubius Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,467% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 924,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,102. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

