RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $395.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 395.40 ($5.31), with a volume of 88263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.80 ($5.62).

A number of research firms have commented on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.00) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.26) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 591.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

