Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

