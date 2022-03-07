Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Samsara stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

