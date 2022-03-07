SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.73

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1574032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The company has a market cap of $573.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 411,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

