Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,603. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.