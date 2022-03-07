Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.