SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.24 and a 200-day moving average of $342.74. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,212,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

