Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Shaleen Devgun Sells 11,748 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 742,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,570. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

