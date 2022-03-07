Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.