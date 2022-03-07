Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN opened at $33.23 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

