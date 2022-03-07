Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

