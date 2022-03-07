Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Provident Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the second quarter worth $418,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.