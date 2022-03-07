Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $515,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.