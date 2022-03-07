Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPCB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.74 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.