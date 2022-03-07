Schroders (LON:SDRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,690.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,690 ($22.68) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.81), with a volume of 11953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770 ($23.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.
