Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

