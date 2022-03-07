Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 324.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

